at riverby books

I have a chair with a cover just like this one, which I have never liked (though I love the shape of the chair), and was startled to come around the corner in the lower level and find a chair with the same cover “out in the wild.” I ridiculously felt the chair realized I had never liked its cover and had somehow escaped. Also the chair was somewhat vindicated since out in the wild the cover was more interesting. Or at least less offensive. I should maybe read less fantasy fiction. Or maybe write some.