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at riverby books by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4773

at riverby books

I have a chair with a cover just like this one, which I have never liked (though I love the shape of the chair), and was startled to come around the corner in the lower level and find a chair with the same cover “out in the wild.” I ridiculously felt the chair realized I had never liked its cover and had somehow escaped. Also the chair was somewhat vindicated since out in the wild the cover was more interesting. Or at least less offensive. I should maybe read less fantasy fiction. Or maybe write some.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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