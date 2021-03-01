Previous
Angel by wiggs1958
Angel

This I sent to my son who is 38. He hates me saving stuff from nature like pine cones and acorns. So I sent him this leaf angel. Ha ha.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Jill Glover

@wiggs1958
