3 / 365
Angel
This I sent to my son who is 38. He hates me saving stuff from nature like pine cones and acorns. So I sent him this leaf angel. Ha ha.
1st March 2021
Jill Glover
@wiggs1958
Album
365
iPhone 11
18th February 2021 2:09pm
leaf
angel
