Morning Rush Hour!
This lovely old man lives in my hometown of Chepstow! Every morning he walks up this cobbled street to get his morning paper!
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Ann Stenson
@wildannie
Hello Friends! I am returning to this wonderful community after about 4 years away! I used to post under the user name of Annbo...
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
13th January 2020 8:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
morning
,
early
,
determination
,
cobbled
,
chepstow
