My Favourite Puddle! by wildannie
3 / 365

My Favourite Puddle!

I live opposite Chepstow Castle so I get to see its beauty in all seasons....January is very wet so here is a rather different view of it! 🙃
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Ann Stenson

@wildannie
Hello Friends! I am returning to this wonderful community after about 4 years away! I used to post under the user name of Annbo...
Photo Details

