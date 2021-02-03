Previous
2/4 Faces by wildbird
20 / 365

2/4 Faces

Buddha always sits with his happy and laughing faces turned towards me. But his darker side is still there.
3rd February 2021

Wild Bird

@wildbird
I'm a Textile/fibre artist currently based in SW UK. I like the idea of posting a photo every day or so, to keep track of...
