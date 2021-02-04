Previous
Next
Ludmilla by wildbird
21 / 365

Ludmilla

More from the mantlepiece
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Wild Bird

@wildbird
I'm a Textile/fibre artist currently based in SW UK. I like the idea of posting a photo every day or so, to keep track of...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
ha! makes a statement!
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise