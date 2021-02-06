Previous
Next
Finished sea urchins by wildbird
22 / 365

Finished sea urchins

Very finicky work, but I loved making them. I used to find green sea urchins with my son most evenings. But I haven't seen one for 16 years or so 😪
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Wild Bird

@wildbird
I'm a Textile/fibre artist currently based in SW UK. I like the idea of posting a photo every day or so, to keep track of...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise