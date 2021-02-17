Previous
Favourite things by wildbird
Favourite things

My Raku dragon egg made by a friend many years ago when I lived on Skye, and the driftwood stand that I found the same day and fits perfectly.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Wild Bird

I'm a Textile/fibre artist currently based in SW UK.
