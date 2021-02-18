Previous
Driftwood close up by wildbird
34 / 365

Driftwood close up

This week I've been trying to look a bit more carefully at things. Here's my driftwood dragon egg stand in all it's beauty.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Wild Bird

@wildbird
I'm a Textile/fibre artist currently based in SW UK. I like the idea of posting a photo every day or so, to keep track of...
