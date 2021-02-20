Previous
Spring by wildbird
Spring

A brief walk in-between downpours and a chance to fall in love with catkins... again.
20th February 2021

Wild Bird

@wildbird
I'm a Textile/fibre artist currently based in SW UK. I like the idea of posting a photo every day or so, to keep track of...
