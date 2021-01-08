Previous
First light on the Chilkat mountains by wildporch
8 / 365

First light on the Chilkat mountains

These mountains are so often hidden by clouds, but when they're not, and I can look at them from the porch while drinking my morning coffee... that's a good day.
