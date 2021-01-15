Previous
Next
Forest recycling by wildporch
14 / 365

Forest recycling

On my walk yesterday, I noticed these trees growing in the middle of the creek on the root wad of a fallen tree. A good pool for fish being created, and a bend in the creek's way too. There are lessons here; the forest forgets nothing.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Wildporch

@wildporch
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise