First glimpse of sun by wildporch
28 / 365

First glimpse of sun

Around 8 inches of new snow inspired me to get up and ski in the dark before a busy work day. The first bit of sun was arriving on the mountaintops as I reached the end of the trail.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Wildporch

@wildporch
7% complete

Photo Details

