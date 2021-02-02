Sign up
28 / 365
First glimpse of sun
Around 8 inches of new snow inspired me to get up and ski in the dark before a busy work day. The first bit of sun was arriving on the mountaintops as I reached the end of the trail.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Wildporch
@wildporch
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
365
Tags
#morning
,
#snow
,
#mountains
