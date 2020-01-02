Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2519
A Chilly Castelnuovo
Paid a visit to this town up the valley (Valle di Serchio).
It was a chilly morning, and you can see the frost in the foreground...
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
frost
tuscany
castelnuovo
garfagnana
valle di serchio
Peter Dulis
ace
fav
January 2nd, 2020
