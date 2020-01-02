Previous
A Chilly Castelnuovo by will_wooderson
Photo 2519

A Chilly Castelnuovo

Paid a visit to this town up the valley (Valle di Serchio).

It was a chilly morning, and you can see the frost in the foreground...
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
January 2nd, 2020  
