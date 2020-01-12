Previous
Hill House by will_wooderson
Hill House

A house at "Al Colle", a hill below the neighbouring village of Gromignana.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Caterina ace
nice country house
January 13th, 2020  
JackieR ace
go on have a fav!!
January 13th, 2020  
