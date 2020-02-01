Previous
Back in Ramsgate... Backed out of EU! by will_wooderson
Photo 2538

Back in Ramsgate... Backed out of EU!

Sigh!
1st February 2020

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
695% complete

Photo Details

Caterina ace
Come back to Italy!
February 2nd, 2020  
