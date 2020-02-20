Previous
After The Storm by will_wooderson
Photo 2550

After The Storm

The spire of Christ Church in Ramsgate this evening, after heavy rains.

Apologies for the satellite dish in the foreground!!
20th February 2020

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
superb sky - fav
February 20th, 2020  
