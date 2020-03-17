Previous
Puppet Shop by will_wooderson
Puppet Shop

A craftsman makes these figures which are then put in niches in a cliff at the site of Lemo, in memory of the dead.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
