Surprised? Me? by will_wooderson
Surprised? Me?

Imagine my surprise, when tidying the attic, at seeing myself surprised in a self portrait done at school!

It's a terrible picture but also hilarious. I don't really have such a thick neck!
william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
