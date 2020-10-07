Previous
Next
Waving at the Pole by will_wooderson
Photo 2645

Waving at the Pole

Rough sea this afternoon!
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A gentle wave. You captured the crest and surf well.
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise