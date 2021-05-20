Previous
Coasting in the Air by will_wooderson
Coasting in the Air

Taken on the flight back from Italy (as seen here) to the UK.

Sorry for the long silence: was in isolation for ten days then got caught up in work and other things!
20th May 2021 20th May 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Vesna
Beautiful view. Take care of you!
June 4th, 2021  
