Photo 2741
Brilliant Blue House
Genuinely not photoshopped! I even tried to mute the colour but failed!
In Winterstoke Gardens, Ramsgate east cliff.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
blue
,
house
,
gardens
,
brilliant
,
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
winterstoke
Lin
ace
Gorgeous - must fav
July 7th, 2021
