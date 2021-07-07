Previous
Brilliant Blue House by will_wooderson
Brilliant Blue House

Genuinely not photoshopped! I even tried to mute the colour but failed!
In Winterstoke Gardens, Ramsgate east cliff.
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Lin ace
Gorgeous - must fav
July 7th, 2021  
