Norwich Canoeists by will_wooderson
Photo 2756

Norwich Canoeists

Taken on a walk around the attractive city of Norwich.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 25th, 2021  
Caterina ace
Great colors and reflections. Beautiful scene. Instant fav
August 25th, 2021  
