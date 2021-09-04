Sign up
Photo 2759
War of the Roses!
No kidding. These energetic actors put on a comedy show condensing Shakespeare's ten history plays into one hour!
This show was part of a week-long Ramsgate Festival. There were also brilliant performances by Sabine Desir and her jazz band, and award-winning Nadine Shah, who now lives in Ramsgate.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
music
,
festival
,
plays
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
war of the roses
