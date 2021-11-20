Sign up
Photo 2798
Peaceful Piastringa
Where an English family live outside Lucignana!
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2798
photos
41
followers
64
following
766% complete
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
piastringa
Sporen Maken
Beautiful
November 20th, 2021
