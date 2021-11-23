Sign up
Photo 2800
Not Going Anywhere Fast
An "ape" going to rust!
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
24th November 2021 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
ape
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
in the woods
,
not going anywhere fast
,
going to rust
