Photo 2839
Harboured Reflections
I took this the other evening as I was rather struck particularly by the wavy reflection of the pinkish light on the water.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
365
SM-G973F
7th February 2022 5:34pm
Tags
reflections
harbour
kent
bright lights
ramsgate harbour
