Photo 2843
A Great Deal of Boats
On the beach of the town of Deal.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th February 2022 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
beach
,
kent
,
deal
,
a great deal of boats
