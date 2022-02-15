Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2846
Before the Evening Rain
In Ramsgate harbour.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
14th February 2022 4:21pm
Tags
harbour
,
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
before the evening rain
