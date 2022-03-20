Previous
A Fertile Island by will_wooderson
Photo 2868

A Fertile Island

Coconut trees here, with much grown amongst them: watermelons, cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbages, garlic, onions and more. There are also lime, mango and breadfruit trees.
It's a small island but very fertile and has a good groundwater supply.
