Previous
Next
Crazy Creation at the Courtauld by will_wooderson
Photo 2882

Crazy Creation at the Courtauld

Couldn't work out what this was supposed to be!
At the Courtauld museum in London.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise