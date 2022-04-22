Sign up
Photo 2887
Yellow Entrance
To a capanna (stone hut)!
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
hut
,
capanna
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
yellow entrance
Caterina
ace
Nice composition, textures and colors. Fav
April 23rd, 2022
