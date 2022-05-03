Sign up
Photo 2891
Church Tower with Wild Flowers
A glimpse of Lucignana from the path to the river.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2891
photos
39
followers
66
following
792% complete
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
3rd May 2022 4:14pm
Tags
church
,
trees
,
river
,
path
,
tower
,
wild flowers
,
lucignana
