Photo 2896
At Your Service?
I played the organ in church for the last time for a while... leaving Lucignana again on Tuesday for a few months!
I feel terrible... everyone keeps saying, "but we won't have any music during the summer!"
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
5th June 2022 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
flowers
,
italy
,
service
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
Boxplayer
ace
What a view to leave behind. Couldn't work out why I couldn't see your pics in my feed - I must have unfollowed you by mistake.
June 5th, 2022
