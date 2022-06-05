Previous
At Your Service? by will_wooderson
At Your Service?

I played the organ in church for the last time for a while... leaving Lucignana again on Tuesday for a few months!
I feel terrible... everyone keeps saying, "but we won't have any music during the summer!"
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Boxplayer ace
What a view to leave behind. Couldn't work out why I couldn't see your pics in my feed - I must have unfollowed you by mistake.
June 5th, 2022  
