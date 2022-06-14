Sign up
Photo 2903
Back on the Kentish Coast
Yup, plane got me to (Luton) UK, on time, no hassle!
Now back in Ramsgate for the summer...
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2903
photos
39
followers
64
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
14th June 2022 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
ramsgate sands
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely composition
June 16th, 2022
