Photo 2910
Beautiful Beach of Broadstairs!
Taken shortly before a routine dental appointment!
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Views
4
365
SM-G973F
29th June 2022 2:03pm
Tags
beach
,
kent
,
broadstairs
,
thanet
,
beautiful beach of broadstairs
