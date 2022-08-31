Previous
Sunny Riser by will_wooderson
Sunny Riser

A lone person on the beach and a lone photographer (me) on the cliff above!
Taken on a short walk before breakfast
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful golden light.
August 31st, 2022  
