Wonderful Walmer by will_wooderson
Photo 2938

Wonderful Walmer

A splendid display of flowers at Walmer Castle.
Came here with two friends for picnic in the grounds.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
804% complete

