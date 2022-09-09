Sign up
Photo 2939
Sunset in Lucignana
Yes, back in Italy!
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Tags
sunset
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
Phil Howcroft
ace
An impressive sunset
September 10th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Wow -- looks like it is on fire!
September 10th, 2022
