Sunset in Lucignana by will_wooderson
Photo 2939

Sunset in Lucignana

Yes, back in Italy!
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
An impressive sunset
September 10th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Wow -- looks like it is on fire!
September 10th, 2022  
