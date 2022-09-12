Previous
Non-Flying Butterfly by will_wooderson
Photo 2941

Non-Flying Butterfly

A wooden creation by local craftsman Graziano who has filled the streets of the village with his wacky works!
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

