P is for the Perfect View from a Hospital Car Park by will_wooderson
Photo 2942

P is for the Perfect View from a Hospital Car Park

Yes, really!
I took this from the carpark of the hill-top hospital in the nearby town of Barga, where I took mum for a routine check-up this afternoon.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
