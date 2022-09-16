Previous
Bounteous Flowers and Billowing Clouds by will_wooderson
Photo 2943

Bounteous Flowers and Billowing Clouds

Storm rolling in...
This was also in nearby Barga.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 16th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 16th, 2022  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture ... great flowers, mountain, clouds!
September 16th, 2022  
