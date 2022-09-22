Sign up
Photo 2946
A Playful Sky
With view of the hermitage across the valley.
The weather has been glorious recently!
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
22nd September 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
hermitage
,
lucignana
,
san ansano
,
a playful sky
