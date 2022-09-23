Sign up
Photo 2947
A Little Perky Pinkiness
I think these flowers might be cockscombs but please correct me if I'm wrong!
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st September 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
perky pinkiness
,
cockscomb?"
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Gorgeous Mediterranean colours.
September 24th, 2022
