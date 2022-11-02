Sign up
Photo 2964
The harbour in the gathering dusk
With some seagulls lazily swooping overhead.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2964
photos
47
followers
67
following
812% complete
View this month »
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
2nd November 2022 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
seagulls
,
harbour
,
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
Kathy
ace
I like all the boats in port and the reflection of the obscured and waning sunlight on the choppy water.
November 2nd, 2022
