Previous
Next
Bleak House and Beach at Broadstairs by will_wooderson
Photo 3003

Bleak House and Beach at Broadstairs

Bleak House is the prominent brown-walled building top left.

It was originally called Fort House and renamed in early 1900s after the book which Charles Dickens is said to have written while residing there in the 1850s and 1860s.

You can also see the wind farm on the horizon!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful day, pic!
February 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise