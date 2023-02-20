Sign up
Photo 3003
Bleak House and Beach at Broadstairs
Bleak House is the prominent brown-walled building top left.
It was originally called Fort House and renamed in early 1900s after the book which Charles Dickens is said to have written while residing there in the 1850s and 1860s.
You can also see the wind farm on the horizon!
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
19th February 2023 3:39pm
beach
kent
broadstairs
thanet
wind farm
bleak house
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful day, pic!
February 21st, 2023
