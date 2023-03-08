Previous
A breezy abode by will_wooderson
Photo 3013

A breezy abode

This Plantation House, on the Union Estate south of La Passe, formerly belonged to a wealthy family from Mauritius.

It was built with a back door open onto the coast to receive the sea breeze, and a front door (seen here) directly opposite: so it could always be pleasantly cool inside!

Though beautifully decorated, it is only a tourist attraction now.
william wooderson

Karen ace
These old estate houses are beautiful. Mauritius has several that have been in various family generations since this island was founded; most are now museums and/or well-preserved tourist attractions, like the one in your photograph. They give a great idea of what life was like for the more prominent and powerful people in those days.
March 9th, 2023  
