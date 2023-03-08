Sign up
Photo 3013
A breezy abode
This Plantation House, on the Union Estate south of La Passe, formerly belonged to a wealthy family from Mauritius.
It was built with a back door open onto the coast to receive the sea breeze, and a front door (seen here) directly opposite: so it could always be pleasantly cool inside!
Though beautifully decorated, it is only a tourist attraction now.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
8th March 2023 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seychelles
,
la digue
,
union estate
,
la passe
,
plantation house
Karen
ace
These old estate houses are beautiful. Mauritius has several that have been in various family generations since this island was founded; most are now museums and/or well-preserved tourist attractions, like the one in your photograph. They give a great idea of what life was like for the more prominent and powerful people in those days.
March 9th, 2023
