Photo 3018
Sunny Anse Soleil
Yes yet another beach scene. Sorry but that's the Seychelles for you!
Super swimming here, as you can probably imagine. The Lonely Planet calls it the prettiest beach on Mahe Island.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
14th March 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
beach
,
seychelles
,
beach"
,
life's
,
mahe
,
anse soleil
,
yet another beach
,
you can never get tired of beaches
JackieR
ace
Oh dear I'm so sad that you must be having such a dreadful time.
March 14th, 2023
Polly
Glorious
March 14th, 2023
