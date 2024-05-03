Previous
A Cat Sat on a Mat by will_wooderson
Photo 3166

A Cat Sat on a Mat

Well, a sort of mat!
On the other side of the mountain village of Lucchio (see previous image).

Thank you all for your kind comments and favs for the last photo!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise