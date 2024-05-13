Previous
Holy Rosy! by will_wooderson
Photo 3169

Holy Rosy!

Spot the villsge church in the background!
13th May 2024 13th May 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great close up with perfect backdrop
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise