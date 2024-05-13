Sign up
Previous
Photo 3169
Holy Rosy!
Spot the villsge church in the background!
13th May 2024
13th May 24
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3169
photos
48
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
13th May 2024 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
view
,
italy
,
rose
,
tuscany
,
red rose
,
lucignana
,
neighbour's
,
holy tosy
Renee Salamon
ace
Great close up with perfect backdrop
May 13th, 2024
